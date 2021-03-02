Clear Investment Research LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 220.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. 262,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,824. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

