Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 261,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,219. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

