Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 289,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

