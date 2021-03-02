Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 116,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,346. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.