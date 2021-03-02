Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

