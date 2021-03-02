Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $10.00. Communications Systems shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 202,989 shares traded.

JCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.