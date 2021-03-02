Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 227,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

