Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

