Connectome (CNTM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Connectome token can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $498,073.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

