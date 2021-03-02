ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,468,000.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

