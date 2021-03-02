Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Truist boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

