Contrasting SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, suggesting that its share price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.64 $681.07 million $1.62 11.64 SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.03 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -29.71

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cabot Oil & Gas and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 7 6 0 2.27 SM Energy 2 9 6 0 2.24

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $20.37, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $6.79, indicating a potential downside of 52.41%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than SM Energy.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats SM Energy on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

