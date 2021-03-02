Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 18,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

