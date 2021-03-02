Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 18,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.