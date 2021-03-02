Cormark Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$118.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$116.36.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$109.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$113.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

