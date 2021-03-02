Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 24,600 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $283,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,054,432.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00.

CNR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 505,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.