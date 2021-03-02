Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,967,500.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $2,967,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,054,432.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $283,392.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 505,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,000. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

