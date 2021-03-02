Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $9.95. Costamare shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 794,664 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 47.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 221,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Costamare by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

