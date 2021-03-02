CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Down 97.1% in February

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 28th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPAH opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

