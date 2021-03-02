Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $145.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $146.30 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.57 million to $524.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.06 million to $701.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.64. 21,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,357. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.50 and a 200 day moving average of $313.46.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.