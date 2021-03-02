Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,677 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.