Covenant Partners LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

