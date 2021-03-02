Covenant Partners LLC Has $318,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

