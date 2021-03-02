Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 377,812 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

