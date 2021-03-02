Covenant Partners LLC Sells 6,912 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

