Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.