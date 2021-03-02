Credit Suisse Group Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $114.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.97 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $56,871,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

