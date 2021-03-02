Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.46.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN stock opened at C$14.91 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.63%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.