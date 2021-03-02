Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) PT Raised to C$14.00

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) had its price target raised by Cowen from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$13.97 on Monday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 48.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

