CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 82,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,770. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 411.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.