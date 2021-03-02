CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,259. The company has a market capitalization of $706.73 million, a P/E ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

