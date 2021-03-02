CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.92.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average is $168.81. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $2,036,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,161 shares of company stock valued at $205,772,348 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

