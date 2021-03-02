Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.