Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.