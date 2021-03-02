Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 1,047,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 751,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

