Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in February

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 253,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

