Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $238,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 564,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 692,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 244,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.97.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

