Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $403.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $343.00 to $403.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.95.

DE opened at $359.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $363.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,255 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

