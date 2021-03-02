Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

