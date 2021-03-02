Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $79.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Cowen from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.