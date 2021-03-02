Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.