DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

