DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -259.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,310,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after buying an additional 92,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,423,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

