DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

