DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 104591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

