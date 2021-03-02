Desjardins Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 168.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 89,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,414. The firm has a market cap of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.