Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

AMBA stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $1,042,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,462,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,249 shares of company stock worth $6,193,277. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

