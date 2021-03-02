Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

