Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.30

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Devro plc (DVO.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.31. Devro plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £307.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45.

Get Devro plc (DVO.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Devro plc (DVO.L) Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Devro plc (DVO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro plc (DVO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.