DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 180.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 287.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 36,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.61 and a 200-day moving average of $377.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,154 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,955 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

